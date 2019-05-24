Vaccines tested to combat African swine fever

Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences hold a conference on the development of vaccine candidates for African swine fever virus on May 24, 2019. (Photo by Wang Xiaodong/chinadaily.com.cn)

Chinese scientists have successfully developed two vaccine candidates for African swine fever virus, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences announced Friday.

Lab tests have shown the candidates are biologically safe and effective in virus immunization, and their safety and effectiveness indexes are superior to similar research achievements reported in other countries, the academy said. The candidates will be further tested in clinical trials.

The research was led by Harbin Veterinary Research Institute in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, which is affiliated with the academy.