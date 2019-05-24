Christie's to auction over 300 Chinese artworks

(Photo/Video Screenshot on CNSTV)

More than 300 pieces of ancient Chinese works of art will be auctioned at Christie's New York in September, the auction house said Thursday.

The collection represents a broad range of categories, notably a strong group of Ming and Qing porcelain donated by celebrated patrons of the Art Institute of Chicago in the early 20th century.

The highlights include an underglaze-blue-decorated yellow-enameled stem bowl of emperor Qianlong mark in Qing dynasty (1644-1911) which is estimated at 60,000 to 80,000 U.S. dollars, a large wucai garlic-mouth vase of emperor Wanli mark in Ming dynasty (1368-1644) which is estimated at 200,000 to 300,000 dollars, and a peach bloom-glazed domed waterpot of Qing emperor Kangxi mark and period with an estimation of 80,000 to 120,000 dollars.

A global tour of highlights from the collection began on Thursday in Hong Kong, and will continue with stops throughout Asia prior to the New York sales.

The live auction will be conducted on Sept. 12 in New York, with a complementing online auction to be carried out between Sept. 10 and Sept. 17. Enditem