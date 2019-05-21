LINE

5 injured as truck rams into pedestrians, four vehicles in central Tokyo

Five people were injured in a collision involving five vehicles in rainy weather in Tokyo on Tuesday, local police officials said.

According to the officials, a medium-sized truck is suspected of running a red traffic light signal and plowing into three pedestrians before colliding with four other vehicles at a crossroad in central Tokyo's Shimbashi business district.

The police said the collision involving pedestrians and multiple vehicles occurred at around 9:45 a.m. local time, and that nobody sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the multiple vehicle crash.

After running the red light and careening into three pedestrians on the crossroad, the truck then smashed into a passenger vehicle, before crashing into a truck and striking a tour bus in the opposite lane, the police here said.

The tour bus was carrying around 40 preschool-aged children who were on a school trip. None of the children were injured in the potentially fatal collision, local police said.

The male truck driver who is thought to have ignored the red traffic signal at the crossing and is aged in his thirties sustained mild injuries, as did the male driver of the passenger vehicle in his forties.

The three pedestrians struck as they crossed the road in the truck's path, also sustained injuries, the police reported.

