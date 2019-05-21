LINE

Indonesia's Widodo wins re-election with 55.5 pct votes

Indonesia's incumbent candidate President Joko Widodo won his re-election with 55.5 percent votes, failing his arch rival former army general Prabowo Subianto who obtained 44.5 percent votes, Indonesia's General Election Commission (KPU) announced on Tuesday.

Joko Widodo's victory was confirmed at 1:46 a.m. after the KPU finished the real counts on votes originated from all polling booths in 34 provinces and 130 cities in foreign countries.

"I hereby decided and set the final KPU decision on results of elections on president and vice president, central parliament members, regional representatives members, provincial parliament members, regency/municipal parliament members in 2019 elections," KPU Chairman Arief Budiman said here.

Joko Widodo earned over 85.6 million votes, legally enabling him to serve presidency until 2024 with Ma'ruf Amin as his deputy.

Meanwhile, Prabowo Subianto, who ran with young businessman Sandiaga Uno as his sidekick in the election, earned over 68.6 million votes, according to KPU. Enditem

