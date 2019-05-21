China, Tajikistan should work together to build community of shared future for mankind: Chinese FM

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon (R) meets with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on May 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiye)

The comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Tajikistan has reached a new level and the two countries should make more efforts in building a community of shared future for mankind, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

He made the remarks at a press conference following his talks with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.

Wang said that China and Tajikistan, as comprehensive strategic partners, have formed a "four good" relationship -- good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners, thanks to the guidance of the two heads of state and the joint building of "Belt and Road."

In the next stage, Beijing and Dushanbe should fully implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate political mutual trust and mutual support, defend their common interests and strengthen the collaboration of their development strategies, he said.

During their talks, Rahmon and Wang stressed the importance of strengthening joint efforts in the process of building a community of shared future for mankind.

China is committed to building a community of shared development and security with Tajikistan, and thus moving toward the ultimate goal of a community of shared future for mankind, Wang told journalists.

In particular, China will help promote the industrialization of Tajikistan and work with the latter in combating terrorism, separatism and extremism as well as transnational organized crime, he added.

According to Wang, the two sides reached a consensus on promoting the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

In light of the rise of unilateralism and protectionism, China and Tajikistan will support the SCO to play a more active role in maintaining regional security and stability as well as promoting common development and prosperity, Wang said.

The two sides also underlined the significance of a shared, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security promoted by the CICA.

China firmly supports Tajikistan in holding the fifth summit of the CICA in June and promoting further development of cooperation within the framework of the mechanism, Wang said.