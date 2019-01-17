Pork sausage 'curtain' in Sichuan piques curiosity online

A family in Leshan, Sichuan Province, received unwanted attention recently, after a photo of the family hanging a large amount of preserved pork sausages over the balcony fence was posted online.

In the photo, the second-floor apartment's balcony fence, measuring 12 meters long and 1.5 meters high, was fully covered by homemade sausages, according to a report by Red Star News.

From the distance, the sausages, arranged in five layers on the balcony fence, looked like a huge, thick red curtain.

The photo immediately attracted netizens' eyes. Some joked that "this is a big family that uses sausages as a window curtain", while others wondered if the family makes and sells sausages.

A family member was quoted by the report as saying that they like eating sausages and this year they made more of them than before, but the sausages are not for sale and the family will share them with friends and relatives.

It is a tradition for people in the provinces of Sichuan, Guangdong, Hubei and Hunan to make pork sausages ahead of the Spring Festival and store them for the coming feast.