China to award 100 people for reform, opening-up contributions

2018-11-26 15:55:17Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
China has initially selected 100 people to be awarded for their contributions to the country's reform and opening-up.

The award candidates come from a wide range of professions, including scientists, economists, grass-roots Party cadres, model workers, state firm managers, and private entrepreneurs.

The awarding office, under the Party central authorities, said the candidates were chosen based on local recommendations and had gone through several rounds of review.

Their names and biographies were published Monday in the People's Daily. Members of the public are invited to voice their opinion to the office before Nov. 30.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of reform and opening-up.

　　

