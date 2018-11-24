Highlights of 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition(1/7)

A visitor tries a 3-D interactive screen in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors try 3-D interactive screen in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

A visitor tries a 3-D interactive screen in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Workers demonstrate wood block printing techniques in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors try a cardboard game in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors look at exhibits in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)