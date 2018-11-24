LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Highlights of 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition(1/7)

2018-11-24 12:43:54 Xinhua Editor :Mo Hong'e
1
查看原图
View the list of pictures
A visitor tries a 3-D interactive screen in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China\'s Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

A visitor tries a 3-D interactive screen in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors try 3-D interactive screen in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China\'s Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors try 3-D interactive screen in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

A visitor tries a 3-D interactive screen in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China\'s Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

A visitor tries a 3-D interactive screen in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Workers demonstrate wood block printing techniques in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China\'s Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Workers demonstrate wood block printing techniques in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors try a cardboard game in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China\'s Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors try a cardboard game in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors look at exhibits in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China\'s Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors look at exhibits in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

A visitor tries a virtual reality headset in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China\'s Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

A visitor tries a virtual reality headset in the 8th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition (MPT-Expo) in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

LINE
MorePhoto
    ${visuals_2}
    ${visuals_3}
MoreVideo
    ${new_video_hd2}
    ${new_video_hd3}
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.