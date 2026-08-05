China-ASEAN Education Week 2026 wraps up in Guiyang, launches AI platform for traditional medicine

(ECNS) – The 19th China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week (CAECW) concluded in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, on Saturday, marking a significant push toward regional integration through digital learning and vocational training.

Nearly 450 educators, policymakers, and industry leaders gathered to advance cross-border collaboration under the theme "Empowering a Friendly Community through Smart Education."

This year's sessions produced several landmark agreements, including a framework for mutual recognition of vocational qualifications and the launch of the Ethnic Medicine AI Foundation Model, the first large-scale AI platform dedicated to traditional medicine.

Foundation Model, the first large-scale AI platform dedicated to traditional medicine.

From Summit to Year-Round Platform

Coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the six-day event signaled a strategic shift in regional ties. Once a periodic summit, the CAECW is evolving into a year-round platform, with 60 additional activities scheduled across China, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Indonesia this year-six of which will be hosted independently by ASEAN institutions.

Digital Transformation at the Forefront

Digital education dominated the agenda. Organizers launched the China-ASEAN Smart Education Capacity Co-Cultivation Program to narrow the regional digital divide by enhancing digital literacy and governance.

Scale: The existing Duocai Smart Academy platform already offers over 350 multilingual courses from 112 institutions to 129,000 users.

Access: A new ASEAN zone on China's National Smart Education Platform now provides virtual labs and AI-powered teaching tools.

Innovation: The newly unveiled China-ASEAN AI Joint Innovation Laboratory will focus on applying AI to preserve and research ethnic medical traditions, such as those of the Miao, Dong, and Bouyei peoples, specifically targeting ASEAN markets.

Breaking Barriers in Vocational Training

In a major breakthrough for labor mobility, the International Mutual Recognition Scheme for Vocational Education Learning Outcomes was officially released. Covering 34 fields-from cross-border e-commerce and smart manufacturing to healthcare-the scheme aims to dismantle institutional barriers to talent flow.

Complementing this, the "Guijiang Workshop" brand has expanded into a regional skills hub operating in Thailand, Laos, and Indonesia, exporting Chinese vocational standards in high-demand sectors like new energy and smart construction.

Youth and Innovation Take Center Stage

Youth engagement reached new heights, with the World University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge attracting 1,007 projects from 149 universities across 11 countries. Peking University's team won the top prize for its cryo-electron microscopy technology platform.

Other highlights included esports tournaments at Guiyang's X-Sci-Fi Valley and the "Speaking ASEAN in Chinese" language program. Organizers announced plans to host over 5,000 international youths in Guizhou over the next year.

Strategic Outlook

Since its inception in 2008, the CAECW has hosted over 54,000 participants from nearly 90 countries. Beyond education, the week serves as a pillar of soft power diplomacy, supporting the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and providing landlocked Guizhou with a vital gateway to Southeast Asia.

"Education is the bridge, wisdom is the engine, and youth are the future," an organizer noted, emphasizing that the 2026 conclave marks not an endpoint, but a starting point for deeper, smarter regional cooperation. To ensure accountability, a year-round tracking system with project ledgers and quarterly reviews will monitor all signed agreements.