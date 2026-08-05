5-year-old giant panda Bao Li celebrates birthday in the U.S.

(ECNS) -- Bao Li, a giant panda living at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, celebrated his fifth birthday on Tuesday. This marks his second birthday in the United States.

The male panda arrived at the Washington zoo with female panda Qing Bao on Oct. 15, 2024. Qing Bao is set to celebrate her fifth birthday on Sept. 12.

Giant panda Bao Li celebrates his fifth birthday at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 4, 2026. (Screenshot photo/China News Service)

To mark the occasion, zoo staff prepared a special birthday feast for Bao Li, including an ice pop made from pineapple juice, along with a display of his favorite treats such as carrots, sweet potatoes and blueberries. Keepers also presented him with his favorite toy, a marine fender, as a birthday gift.

Panda keeper Mariel Lally said both Bao Li and Qing Bao are in good health.

Qing Bao is currently experiencing a pseudopregnancy, a normal physiological condition for female pandas of her age. As a result, she has been sleeping more than usual and has gained a little weight.

(By Gong Weiwei)