Changsha Huanghua International Airport boosts flight links with ASEAN

(ECNS) -- Changsha Huanghua International Airport announced on Saturday that it has continued expanding its route network connecting Changsha with ASEAN nations this year.

In addition to launching new services to Manila, Yangon, and Ho Chi Minh City, the airport has increased flight frequencies to three major destinations: Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Singapore. Meanwhile, regular air links to Hanoi, Phnom Penh, and Vientiane have remained stable to meet diverse travel demands between Changsha and ASEAN countries.

From August 1 to 27, Scoot, a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, will scale up its Changsha–Singapore service from five weekly flights to daily operations. As of late July, the route has transported 72,000 passengers this year, maintaining an average load factor of 82 percent.

In 2026, Changsha Huanghua International Airport operates direct flights to 15 countries and regions, including 12 routes connecting to RCEP member nations. The airport’s top three busiest international passenger routes this year are all RCEP services.

The Changsha–Kuala Lumpur route remains its highest-capacity and most frequent international link, offering up to four daily flights in July. The Changsha–Bangkok service has carried 111,000 passengers so far, sustaining strong demand even during traditional low seasons. Meanwhile, the Changsha–Seoul route has handled 94,000 passengers, achieving an average load factor of 81 percent.