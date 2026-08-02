Ten trips to Xinjiang: A foreign vlogger's discoveries challenge Western narratives

(By Wang Gaofei, Wu Xinru)

(ECNS)-- "Somebody already paid for you. You're a foreigner. You're a guest. Welcome."

This is something Colombian vlogger Fernando Munoz Bernal frequently hears during his travel in Xinjiang.

For years, swayed by inaccurate Western media coverage, many people in the international community have harbored misconceptions and stereotypes about Xinjiang.

To Munoz, the people of Xinjiang are "some of the kindest people" that he has seen, and Xinjiang is a diverse land that is well worth exploring. In his view, to know the real Xinjiang, one must "travel and see for yourself."

Recently, he joined China News Network's News Lounge to share what he saw and felt in his Xinjiang journey.

Traveling 150,000 kilometers: Discovering real rural China

In 2022, after semi-retiring, Munoz embarked on an extensive road trip across rural China. Over the past four years, his travels throughout the countryside have added up to more than 150,000 kilometers.

"Not too many people have been to those places and not too many people know a little bit of the history of China or China as a whole to be able to give some sort of educated commentary," noted Munoz to explain why he started his journey.

He picked up his camera to document local customs along the way, focusing on capturing small yet meaningful changes unfolding in rural areas. A series of documentary videos posted on social media have allowed many viewers to see a different side of China through his lens.

Before arriving in China, almost everything Munoz knew about the country came from Western media reports. Yet after setting foot here, he realized what he had heard was vastly different from what he saw with his own eyes.

Many narratives in the West cling to the stereotype that rural China remains mired in poverty. But what Fernando has witnessed along his travels tells another story. Most rural families live in sturdy, comfortable brick-and-mortar houses, paved roads reach every village, and modern amenities like air conditioners, water heaters, and solar panels have become standard. Even remote hamlets enjoy stable 5G connectivity.

Development takes time, as Munoz put it.

He added, "It doesn't happen overnight. Every region is different but the path is there. The possibility is there."

Ten visits to Xinjiang: Uncovering the distorted truth

Speaking of Munoz's travels across China, Xinjiangholds a special place in his journey across China, where he encountered countless heartwarming moments.

On several occasions, when he finished a meal and prepared to pay, it turned out that someone had secretly settled his bill. No matter how he pressed for details, restaurant staff declined to name the kind stranger. They simply smiled and told him, "No, you're a foreigner. You're a guest. Welcome..." He has experienced many such touching encounters.

To this day, Munoz still has no clue who these strangers were. Such unexpected acts of warmth paint the real Xinjiang as he experiences it, a stark contrast to the portrayals he once encountered in media reports.

Referring to the so-called Uygur Forced Labor Prevention Act enacted by the United States, he noticed that the Act requires products from Xinjiang to prove that they are not made with forced labor. Such an approach amounts to drawing conclusions first and then searching for evidence. It runs counter to standard legal logic and contradicts the presumption of innocence advocated by the United States itself.

At this point, Munoz commented, "Xinjiang is treated differently."

Regarding the long-hyped allegations of "genocide" flared by Western media, he further pointed to the steady growth of the Uygur population over decades and argued, "It doesn’t make absolute anything. It just doesn't make sense."

He has traveled to Xinjiang ten times, visiting more than 40 cities and counties across northern and southern Xinjiang. He knows far more about what is taking place here than those leveling such accusations.

As for the claims of "cultural genocide", he pointed to the Uygur letters printed on Chinese banknotes, and the use of this language on Xinjiang radios and television programs. He questioned what evidence supported the claims of cultural genocide.

These are everyday facts that anyone can verify simply by traveling to Xinjiang and turning on a radio. He spoke with a tinge of confusion.

He could not understand why some people choose to ignore readily observable realities yet fabricate rumors and state them with such conviction.

Sharing his personal observations and experiences, he struggled to hold back his anger and apologized to the audience for his intense emotions on camera.

He noted that even in the United Nations human rights report released in 2022, the term "genocide" cannot be found. References smearing Xinjiang are prefaced by "This could be happening", "This may be happening" and other uncertain languages without any conclusive evidence.

From his perspective, against a backdrop of speculation and hearsay, firsthand travel to the region is the only path to understanding authentic Xinjiang.

Beyond the lens: Hoping more visitors will travel to Xinjiang

As a vlogger long dedicated to documentary content, Munoz has encountered many practical obstacles during his journey and endured constant inner struggles.

He said that some Western social media platforms operate subtle, systematic suppression mechanisms. Whenever his content runs counter to prevailing Western anti-China narratives, especially on-location footage showing the true face of Xinjiang, algorithms quietly throttle his reach, drastically dampening the videos' impact.

"I have about 45,000 subscribers on my YouTube channel and I was getting 200 views, 300 views. Something that is just illogical. It just doesn’t make sense," he remarked. Undeterred, he continues to document and present what he sees through his lens.

He spoke enthusiastically about Xinjiang, "You should come to Xinjiang. It's that simple. You don't need a special permit. You don’t need a special visa. You don't need anything. Now, with China removing all these visa requirements to so many countries around the world, just come and get on the plane. Go to Xinjiang. Travel and see for yourself."

Traveling and recording along the way, Munoz has witnessed firsthand the profound transformations and vibrant vitality across China’s vast land. As someone who has witnessed China’s development and transformation, he is filled with deep emotions.

He says he feels fortunate to observe China's progress up close. The country moves forward steadily with clear goals, and the dynamism radiating from this land deeply impressed him.

He also sincerely hopes that his home country, Colombia, can draw development experience from China and find a path suited to its own conditions.

Being a new father, he has formed new expectations for his future travels. When his child grows older, he will resume his journey across China and share vivid Chinese stories with the world.