China's high-value invention patents reach 2.36 mln by end of June

(ECNS) -- China held 2.36 million high-value invention patents by the end of June, with the number of such patents per 10,000 people rising to 16.8, Rui Wenbiao, deputy commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), said at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office on Wednesday.

In the first half of this year, China granted 453,000 invention patents and approved 2.055 million trademark registrations.

The CNIPA also recognized 64 geographical indication products and approved eight geographical indications as collective or certification marks. A total of 5,061 integrated circuit layout design registrations were issued.

Two new national-level intellectual property protection centers and six fast-track intellectual property rights protection centers were approved for construction.

Nationwide, patent and trademark pledge financing benefited more than 19,000 enterprises in the first half of the year.

(By Tang Yuxian)