China's power market transactions rise 24.2% in first half of 2026

(ECNS) -- China's electricity market transactions reached 3.68 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in the first half of 2026, up 24.2% year on year, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

Green electricity trading totaled 164.1 billion kWh during the January-June period, up 6.6% from a year earlier, the NEA said.

Photo taken on June 22, 2026 shows workers accelerate construction of the 1,000-kilovolt Haiyang-Xin'an ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission project in Yantai, Shandong province. (Photo/China News Service)

In June alone, electricity market transactions stood at 627.5 billion kWh, up 20.8% year on year.

Of the total, 477.4 billion kWh were traded within provincial markets, up 24.1% from the same period last year, while 150.1 billion kWh were traded across provinces and regions, up 11.3% year on year.

(By Kira)