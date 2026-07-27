Monday Jul 27, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

57 countries, 3 international organizations confirm participation at 9th CIIE

2026-07-27 16:41:25Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A total of 57 countries and three international organizations have confirmed their participation in the national exhibition of the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Wu Zhengping, Party secretary and deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau, said at a news briefing on Monday.

Wu said Moldova, Romania and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will participate in the national exhibition for the first time at the expo.

The exhibition hall at the 8th China International Import Expo. (File photo/China News Service)
The exhibition hall at the 8th China International Import Expo. (File photo/China News Service)

The 9th CIIE is expected to further expand international participation and provide a platform for countries and organizations to showcase their products, services and cooperation opportunities.

(By Kira)

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]