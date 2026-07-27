57 countries, 3 international organizations confirm participation at 9th CIIE

(ECNS) -- A total of 57 countries and three international organizations have confirmed their participation in the national exhibition of the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Wu Zhengping, Party secretary and deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau, said at a news briefing on Monday.

Wu said Moldova, Romania and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will participate in the national exhibition for the first time at the expo.

The exhibition hall at the 8th China International Import Expo. (File photo/China News Service)

The 9th CIIE is expected to further expand international participation and provide a platform for countries and organizations to showcase their products, services and cooperation opportunities.

(By Kira)