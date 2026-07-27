Monday Jul 27, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Malaysia-China Friendship Run draws 5,000 participants in Sabah

2026-07-27 16:29:34Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- More than 5,000 people joined the 2026 Malaysia-China Friendship Run in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Sunday, highlighting growing people-to-people ties. 

The seventh edition of the event began at Independence Square and covered a 7-kilometer route through city streets and the waterfront. Participants included families, students, government officials and employees of Chinese-invested and local firms.

Participants gather for the "Jom! Malaysia-China 2026 Run," on July 26, 2026 (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Yuying)
Participants gather for the "Jom! Malaysia-China 2026 Run" on July 26, 2026 (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Yuying)

China’s Consul General Zhu Xinglong said the run has attracted support from diverse communities and “injected new vitality into building a high-level China-Malaysia community of shared future.”

Alongside the run, organizers held a photo exhibition marking the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic relations, showcasing milestones in bilateral cooperation. 

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]