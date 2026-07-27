Malaysia-China Friendship Run draws 5,000 participants in Sabah

(ECNS) -- More than 5,000 people joined the 2026 Malaysia-China Friendship Run in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Sunday, highlighting growing people-to-people ties.

The seventh edition of the event began at Independence Square and covered a 7-kilometer route through city streets and the waterfront. Participants included families, students, government officials and employees of Chinese-invested and local firms.

Participants gather for the "Jom! Malaysia-China 2026 Run" on July 26, 2026 (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Yuying)

China’s Consul General Zhu Xinglong said the run has attracted support from diverse communities and “injected new vitality into building a high-level China-Malaysia community of shared future.”

Alongside the run, organizers held a photo exhibition marking the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic relations, showcasing milestones in bilateral cooperation.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)