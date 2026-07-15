China issues nationwide heat health alerts as extreme temperatures grip multiple regions

(ECNS) -- China's health and meteorological authorities on Monday issued nationwide heat health alerts as unusually warm and humid conditions continue to fuel widespread high temperatures across the country, with some areas expected to see temperatures exceed 40 degree Celsius in the coming days.

The highest red-level alert was issued for parts of Hubei province, Chongqing and the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

Residents were suggested to stay indoors in cool environments, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours and drink enough water.

Vulnerable groups, including people with chronic illnesses, were advised to pay close attention to their health and seek medical assistance if necessary.

According to Chen Lijuan of the National Climate Center, the national average temperature has reached 17.5 degree Celsius, 0.9 degree Celsius above the seasonal norm and the third-highest for the period since 1961.

Parents and children visit the Palace Museum in Beijing July 3, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(By Kira)