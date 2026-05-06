4 metric tons of apples sold in 19 hours after Chinese community rallies to help vendor

(ECNS) -- Residents in Xianfeng County in central China's Hubei province helped sell more than 4 metric tons of apples in 19 hours after a traveling vendor suffered a stroke during the May Day holiday.

On Saturday, 44-year-old Ji Yaozhong from Shaanxi Province arrived in Xianfeng County with his wife Liang Lili to sell a truckload of apples. Shortly after entering the county, Ji suddenly fell ill but managed to drive himself to a local hospital before being diagnosed with an acute stroke.

Doctors saved his life, but he was unable to continue selling the apples.

With rising temperatures, the family faced the risk that their 4 metric tons of apples would rot, which could deal a heavy financial blow.

On Monday afternoon, staff at the hospital appealed for support, offering the apples at RMB 5 per 500 grams.

Soon, food delivery riders, livestreamers, and passersby joined in to purchase the apples.

By 9 a.m. on Tuesday, all the apples had been sold, generating around 40,000 yuan (about $5,500) in revenue for the family.

Liang said medical workers saved her husband's life, while the generosity of residents helped offset their losses.

"Though we knew no one here, we felt the warmth of family," she added.

(By Gong Weiwei)