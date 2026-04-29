China launches first undergraduate major in brain-computer interface technology

(ECNS) — China has launched its first undergraduate major in brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, as universities move to train talent in a rapidly developing field that links neuroscience and computing.

Tianjin University said the program, approved by the Ministry of Education, will enroll its first students in fall 2026 through its School of Future Technology.

The new program will combine engineering and medical training, adopting a project-based curriculum that equips students with end-to-end skills spanning devices, chips, algorithms, and system applications.

Brain-computer interface technology is seen as a key area for future development, with applications in fields including healthcare, rehabilitation and artificial intelligence.

Ming Dong, vice president of Tianjin University, said the program will connect with its existing doctoral track in BCI, creating a pathway for students to continue into advanced research.

Tianjin University began early exploration in this area. In fall 2024, it launched China's first BCI program direction, attracting hundreds of applicants for 20 spots. Currently, 41 students across two cohorts are enrolled.

University officials said students will have access to national-level research platforms and clinical bases, where they can learn through hands-on practice and pursue innovation through research.

(By Tang Yuxian)