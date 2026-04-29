Overseas visitors flock to Beijing auto show as interest in Chinese EVs grows

(ECNS) -- Overseas industry professionals and buyers are turning out in large numbers at the Beijing auto show, reflecting growing global interest in China's rapidly expanding electric vehicle sector.

At the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, visitors from around the world crowded booths of Chinese automakers, with many focusing on new energy vehicles and related technologies.

A China-developed new energy vehicle draws international visitors at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition. (Photo: Zhang Ni / China News Service)

"I came all the way from Colombia just to attend this auto show," said David Gomez whose company works with automotive brands across South America. "We want to learn from China."

Gomez was particularly impressed by the leap in interior design and smart technology in Chinese NEVs. "Compared to 10 or 15 years ago, China has made enormous progress, noting features such as mobile app controls and competitive pricing.

A packed hall at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, with many international visitors in attendance. (Photo: Zhang Ni / China News Service)

Visitors from other regions shared similar views.

A packed hall at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, with many international visitors. (Photo: Zhang Ni / China News Service)

Bhimsen Joshua, who traveled from Hyderabad, India, said the exhibition highlighted the rapid development of China's EV industry.

Another attendee from Zimbabwe said he was particularly interested in plug-in hybrid models. citing lower acceptance of fully electric vehicles in his home market, but described many of the technologies on display as "advanced and practical."

The presence of buyers, dealers and smaller industry players from overseas marks a shift from earlier years, when foreign attendees were mainly representatives of multinational automakers assessing the Chinese market.

(By Tang Yuxian)