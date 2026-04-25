Pakistani journalists in Xinjiang: No 'forced labor', but advanced technology

(ECNS) --A delegation of media and think tank representatives from Pakistan visited northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently.

Their itinerary included the ancient city of Kashgar, Gaotai ancient residential area, Id Kah Mosque, the business center of the Kashgar Area of China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

On April 19, a delegation of media and think tank representatives from Pakistan visited the ancient city of Kashgar. (Photo: China News Network/Xu Jiawen)

From cultural heritage to the development, the visitors gained a multi-dimensional understanding of the vitality and transformation.

In the ancient city of Kashgar, the convergence of diverse ethnic cultures has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures. In 2009, a comprehensive renovation project was launched to revitalize the historic area, improving living conditions and ensuring that benefits of development are shared among all ethnic groups.

“The most important thing is the lifestyle of the people and how it has changed in less than 20 years,” said Noor Ullah, Senior Manager of Jang Media Group. He noted that Kashgar’s development experience offers valuable lessons for developing countries, including Pakistan. He added that this is not only about tourism development, but also about improving residents' lives.

The delegation also visited Makit County in Kashgar Prefecture, located on the southwestern edge of the Taklimakan, China's largest and the world's second-largest drifting desert.

In the autumn of 2012, a large-scale ecological afforestation project covering one million mu was launched in this county to curb wind erosion and stabilizing sand.

Over the past decade, sustained efforts have yielded notable results. Local annual precipitation has risen from just over 50 millimeters in 2010 to more than 110 millimeters, while the number of sandstorm days has decreased from over 150 to fewer than 50.

On April 20, a delegation of media and think tank representatives from Pakistan visited the ecological forest base in Makit County. (Photo: China News Network/Xu Jiawen)

At a high-standard farmland site in Makit County, the delegation observed drone-assisted agricultural operations where modern mechanization has significantly improved efficiency and productivity.

“It's a good to see the smart agricultural land,” said Rashida Shoukat, a journalist from Abb Takk News. She added that the use of technologies such as drones, as well as advanced farming methods, fully reflects the level of modern agricultural development here.

“This time I'm traveling into rural parts of Xinjiang. I don’t see any forced labor here, but a very nice technology, latest technology and people are working happily,”she added.

During the visit, the delegation also watched the cultural performance “Rendezvous with Kashi,” and visited the Dolan Painting Village, where they experienced local folk art and even joined local dancers in celebration.

On April 20, one of the Pakistani representatives takes a selfie with local dancers. (Photo: China News Network/Xu Jiawen)

Shaheer Ahmad, Research assistant at Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies, is visiting China for the first time. He said the speed and scale of China’s development are remarkable.

On April 20, one of the Pakistani representatives takes a selfie with local dancers. (Photo: China News Network/Xu Jiawen)

“I believe that those who study China or focus on China must visit the country before making any judgments while living outside China,” Shaheer Ahmad said. “Only by coming to China can one truly understand its reality.”

By Xu Jiawen