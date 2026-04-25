In Numbers: China-Laos ties face important opportunities in 2026

The year 2026 marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Laos as well as the Year of China-Laos Friendship, presenting important opportunities for the development of bilateral relations.

Economic and trade cooperation between China and Laos developed smoothly, with bilateral trade continuing to grow rapidly. At present, China is Laos' largest investor, exporter and second largest trading partner.

The China-Laos Railway cross-border passenger service marked its third anniversary, representing a significant milestone in regional connectivity and cultural exchange. Linking Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan province with the Lao capital Vientiane, the railway enables same-day travel between the two cities, significantly reducing journey time while bringing the people of China and Laos closer together.