Green and Smart: New consumption trends in China at Hainan expo

Jointly hosted by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan provincial government, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is the first edition held since the Hainan Free Trade Port began island-wide special customs operations.

Featuring more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions, the expo provides a window into China’s evolving consumption landscape.

As the supply system for green products continues to improve, green and smart consumption are emerging as key trends in China.

In 2025, the market size of China’s green consumption in major sectors reached 7 trillion yuan. The green food market alone totaled 629.2 billion yuan, while online retail sales of energy-efficient home appliances increased by 16.3% year on year. On major e-commerce platforms, sales of smart glasses, smart watches, and smart bands all surged by more than 40%, with the share of high-efficiency, energy-saving products continuing to rise.

From artificial intelligence eyewear to AI robots, Chinese and international companies are showcasing their cutting-edge products at the ongoing expo, transforming the Hainan exhibition center into a living laboratory of future daily life.