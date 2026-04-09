Thursday Apr 9, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Mainland official highlights manufacturing strength after ZXMOTO win, urges cross-strait cooperation

2026-04-09 12:21:18Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - The State Council Taiwan Affairs Office praised the growing global competitiveness of the Chinese mainland manufacturing and called for deeper cross-strait industrial cooperation, following a question about a Chinese motorcycle brand winning an international championship.

(Photo: Yang Kejia/ China News Service)
  Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office. (Photo: Yang Kejia/ China News Service)

At a press briefing, a reporter cited online discussion in Taiwan after the Chinese mainland brand "ZXMOTO" won a title in the Superbike World Championship, with some commentators saying it reflected world-class Chinese manufacturing.

In response, spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said more Chinese products, including robots, drones, new energy vehicles, and motorcycles, were expanding globally and gaining recognition.

"More and more outstanding Chinese mainland brands and products are going global, attracting worldwide attention and becoming consumers' preferred choices," Zhu said.

Zhu also said China would continue to promote high-quality development and build a modern industrial system centered on advanced manufacturing.

"We warmly welcome Taiwan compatriots and businesses to develop in the Chinese mainland, deepen cross-strait exchanges and cooperation, and achieve integrated development," she said.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]