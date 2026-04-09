Mainland official highlights manufacturing strength after ZXMOTO win, urges cross-strait cooperation

(ECNS) - The State Council Taiwan Affairs Office praised the growing global competitiveness of the Chinese mainland manufacturing and called for deeper cross-strait industrial cooperation, following a question about a Chinese motorcycle brand winning an international championship.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office. (Photo: Yang Kejia/ China News Service)

At a press briefing, a reporter cited online discussion in Taiwan after the Chinese mainland brand "ZXMOTO" won a title in the Superbike World Championship, with some commentators saying it reflected world-class Chinese manufacturing.

In response, spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said more Chinese products, including robots, drones, new energy vehicles, and motorcycles, were expanding globally and gaining recognition.

"More and more outstanding Chinese mainland brands and products are going global, attracting worldwide attention and becoming consumers' preferred choices," Zhu said.

Zhu also said China would continue to promote high-quality development and build a modern industrial system centered on advanced manufacturing.

"We warmly welcome Taiwan compatriots and businesses to develop in the Chinese mainland, deepen cross-strait exchanges and cooperation, and achieve integrated development," she said.

(By Zhang Jiahao)