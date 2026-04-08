Israel continues to strike Iran despite ceasefire declared by U.S., Iran: media

Israel is continuing its strike against Iran despite a ceasefire declared by the United States and Iran, Israeli media quoted a security official as saying on Wednesday.
Israel is continuing its strike against Iran despite a ceasefire declared by the United States and Iran, Israeli media quoted a security official as saying on Wednesday.
Key points of Iran's official statement on ceasefire with U.S.2026-04-08
Pakistani PM says U.S.-Iran ceasefire covers "everywhere" including Lebanon2026-04-08
Trump says he agrees to suspend bombing and attack of Iran for 2 weeks2026-04-08