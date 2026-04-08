Key points of Iran's official statement on ceasefire with U.S.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Wednesday released a statement confirming a two-week ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Key points of the statement are as follows:

-- Iran has achieved a great victory and forced the United States to accept its 10-point plan, which includes controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz and the necessity of ending the war against all elements of the "axis of resistance."

-- The Pakistani prime minister has informed Iran that the United States has accepted Iran's 10-point plan as the basis for negotiations.

-- According to the guidance of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, Iran will hold negotiations with the United States in Islamabad to finalize the details of the truce.

-- The negotiations, with complete distrust of the American side, will begin on Friday, April 10, in Islamabad, and Iran will allocate two weeks for these negotiations. This period can be extended by mutual agreement.

-- Iran demands a binding UN Security Council resolution that will turn all agreements with the United States into binding international law.

-- The ceasefire does not mean an end to the war, pending negotiations over details of the 10-point plan.

-- It is necessary for all Iranians to trust and support the negotiation process with the United States, which is under the supervision of the supreme leader and the "highest levels of the system."