In Numbers: Ecological and Environmental Code paves way for a sustainable future

China's top legislature on Thursday passed the landmark Ecological and Environmental Code.

As China's second formal statutory code following the adoption of the Civil Code in 2020, it is set to take effect on Aug. 15, 2026.

The 1,242-article draft has five chapters, covering areas including pollution control, ecological protection, and green and low-carbon development.

The code aims at safeguarding the harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature, thus consolidating the country's theoretical, institutional and practical achievements in ecological conservation since 2012.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), China constructed the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system, increasing the share of installed renewable energy capacity from 40% to approximately 60 %.

Additionally, China has achieved the fastest improvements in air quality and the most significant increase in forest coverage.