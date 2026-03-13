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Ecns wire

South Korean investors increase bets on Chinese assets

2026-03-13 17:08:19Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- South Korean retail investors are ramping up investments in Chinese assets, with China becoming one of their key overseas destinations in 2025 amid shifting regional market opportunities.

As of Wednesday, the A-share stocks most heavily bought by South Korean investors over the past month include Sany Heavy Industry (600031), Power Construction Corporation of China (601669), and Accelink Technologies (002281), and popular Hong Kong–listed targets include China Energy Engineering Corporation, MiniMax, and Montage Technology, according to data from SEIbro, a platform operated by the Korea Securities Depository.

Compared with last year, the latest trading behavior of South Korean retail investors shows growing interest in so-called HALO assets. Defined by Goldman Sachs, HALO assets refer to Chinese industrial and infrastructure-related sectors such as power, construction machinery and chemicals that are benefiting from a new investment cycle.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

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