10 big things about China you should not miss (March 1 - March 7)

1.China sets 2026 economic growth target at 4.5-5 pct

China targets an economic growth of 4.5 percent to 5 percent this year and will strive for better in practice, according to a government work report submitted Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

The opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

2.Defense budget pegged at 1.91t yuan, up 7%

The Chinese central government has proposed a defense budget of 1.91 trillion yuan ($276.9 billion) for the 2026 fiscal year, a 7 percent year-on-year increase, according to a draft budget report submitted to the national legislature on Thursday morning.

On Jan. 1, 2026, a grand flag-raising ceremony is held in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. (File Photo/China News Service)

3.China to send special envoy to Middle East to promote de-escalation of tensions

China will send Zhai Jun, special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, to the region in the near future to work for the de-escalation of the tense situation, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday in response to a related query about rising regional tensions following military strikes against Iran by the United States and Israel.

China will continue working with all sides, including those involved in relevant conflicts in the Middle East, to maintain communication, step up mediation efforts and pool consensus, Mao said.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning answers questions on March 5, 2026 at a daily press briefing.(Photo from mfa.gov.cn)

4.China's AI-related industries to top 10t yuan by 2030: official

China's artificial intelligence (AI) related industries will be valued at more than 10 trillion yuan ($1.45 trillion) by the end of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said Friday.

Generative AI users in China reach 602 million last year. (File photo/China News Service)

5.Grain output to hit 725 mln metric tons by 2030: How China secures its 'rice bowl'

China is raising its target for grain output and adopting more systematic measures to safeguard food security amid increasingly frequent extreme weather events and growing global uncertainties.

According to a draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), China aims to lift its annual grain production target to 1.45 trillion jin (about 725 million metric tons) by 2030.

Rapeseed fields burst into bloom on March 4, 2026 in Huaihua City, Hunan Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)

6.Emirates flight from Dubai arrives in Hong Kong

Hong Kong received its direct flight from Dubai on Wednesday night, as Emirates gradually resumes limited services amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

An Emirates flight from Dubai arrives in Hong Kong on March 4, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

7.Chinese Liu, Ji serve flag bearers for Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics

Para alpine skier Liu Sitong and para snowboarder Ji Lijia served as China's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics Friday at the Verona Arena in Verona, Italy.

Photo released on March 5, 2026 shows Para alpine skier Liu Sitong in front of the Olympic Village in Cortina. (Photo/China News Service)

8.China's LNG resilience hedges Hormuz risks

China is well-positioned to navigate potential short-term supply shocks to liquefied natural gas imports despite escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, said a recently released industry report from BloombergNEF.

As the world's largest importer of LNG transiting this critical maritime artery, China has bolstered its energy security through healthy domestic stockpiles and a period of relatively low seasonal demand, it said.

An aerial image captures an LNG vessel docking at a port in Tianjin on Jan 5. (Photo/XINHUA)

9.BYD unveils world’s fastest-charging battery

BYD on Thursday unveiled its second-generation Blade Battery and flash-charging technology, which it described as a new major breakthrough in electrification, as the Chinese automaker seeks to address key pain points in China's new energy vehicle market.

The carmaker said the battery has the fastest charging speed in the world. Under standard conditions, it can charge from 10 percent to 70 percent in five minutes and from 10 percent to 97 percent in nine minutes.

BYD's second-generation Blade Battery packs attract visitors at an event in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on March 6, 2026. (Photo/chinadaily.com.cn)

10.Zhejiang lanterns light up Nantou Lantern Festival in Taiwan

Since making its debut at the festival in 2016, east China’s Zhejiang Province has sent lantern displays to participate Nantou Lantern Festiva in Taiwan Province every year.