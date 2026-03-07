LINE

Comicomment: War for profit, not peace

Criticism over the U.S. military action against Venezuela had barely faded when the United States and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes against Iran last Saturday. Although the United States and Iran were still engaged in negotiations, Washington chose to pull the trigger, pushing the region once again toward the brink of war.

Under the banner of safeguarding peace, the United States has repeatedly interfered in the internal affairs of sovereign nations and pursued regime change—an all-too-familiar playbook of hegemonic politics. The once-promised "democracy," "freedom," and "prosperity" have too often ended in devastation, displacement, and shattered societies.

