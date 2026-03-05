As the United States and Iran were still engaged in nuclear negotiations, Washington, alongside Israel, launched joint military strikes targeting Iran's military and political figures and infrastructure, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior officials.

For decades, the United States has relied on military power to force other countries into submission, repeatedly extending its disruptive hand to destabilize the internal order of other nations. From overt military interventions and sweeping sanctions to more covert tactics such as proxy wars, color revolutions, and covert infiltration, Washington has employed a wide range of methods to interfere in and even overturn other governments.

History has shown time and again that the use of force cannot bring lasting security; it only breeds further conflict and resentment. The logic of power politics will never guarantee true safety. In the end, hegemonic behavior driven by militarism is bound to backfire on those who pursue it.