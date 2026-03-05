Numbers of Two Sessions: China sets 2026 economic growth target at 4.5-5 pct

China targets an economic growth of 4.5 percent to 5 percent in 2026 and will strive for better in practice, according to a government work report submitted Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation. Here are some highlights from the report.

The Chinese economy has proved remarkably resilient over the past year. China's gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 140.19 trillion yuan (20.28 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2025, up 5 percent from the previous year, according to the report.

China made major new achievements over the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025). The Chinese economy reached new heights, with an average annual growth of 5.4 percent in gross domestic product.

Over the next five years, China expects to keep its GDP growth within an appropriate range, with annual growth rates to be determined in light of actual conditions.

China will advance and expand its "AI Plus" initiative, promote faster application of new-generation intelligent terminals and AI agents, and encourage large-scale commercial application of AI in key sectors and fields

China vows to drive advances in original innovation and breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields, and move faster to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

China will accelerate the green transition across the board and cut carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by a total of 17 percent in the 2026-2030 period. In 2026, the country will step up comprehensive efforts to improve the environment, boost the green and low-carbon economy, and actively yet prudently work toward peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.

China has pledged to resolutely fight separatist forces aimed at "Taiwan independence" and oppose external interference, according to the report.

China will open wider to the outside world, according to the government work report. Efforts will be made to expand market access and open up more areas, particularly in the service sector. Opening-up trials will be expanded in fields such as value-added telecom services, biotechnology and wholly foreign-owned hospitals in 2026, according to the report. The country will also take well-ordered steps to expand opening up in the digital sector, and shorten the negative list of cross-border trade in services.

China will resolutely oppose hegemonism and power politics, and uphold international fairness and justice, according to the government work report. It will stay committed to an independent foreign policy of peace and to peaceful development, and will expand its global network of partnerships.