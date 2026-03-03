The United States and Israel on Saturday launched coordinated airstrikes against Iran, and Iran's state media confirmed on Sunday that its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack. It is unacceptable for the U.S. and Israel to launch attacks against Iran in the midst of their ongoing negotiations. The actions have violated international law and fundamental norms of international relations.

With the use of force deeply embedded in its historical DNA, the United States had been at war for all but 16 years of its 250-year history. From its assault on Venezuela and its stated intention to acquire Greenland, to its threats against other nations, Washington has repeatedly resorted to coercion and pressure.

Across the globe, regional crises are erupting. Who has pulled the world into a vortex of war? Who fuels the chaos? Who undermines global peace and regional stability? Everyone can see it.