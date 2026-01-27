China cancels all flights on 49 routes to Japan

(ECNS) -- All scheduled flights on 49 air routes between China and Japan have been cancelled for February, according to DAST, a Chinese platform for traffic data analysis.

Data shows that in January, the cancellation rate for flights from the Chinese mainland to Japan stood at 47.2%, up 7.8 percentage points from December.

Passengers flying with All Nippon Airways wait to check in at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on Jan. 22, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Chinese airlines have updated notices extending special ticket change and refund policies for Japan-related travel. Under the revised policies, passengers on flights involving Japan with departure dates before October 24, 2026, are eligible for free refunds or itinerary changes.

According to a report released by the Japan National Tourism Organization last Wednesday, the number of visitors from the Chinese mainland to Japan in Dec. 2025 totaled 330,400, down 45.3% year-on-year.

(By Gong Weiwei)