Countries need to approach state-to-state relations through cooperation rather than confrontation: Chinese FM

(ECNS) -- Countries need to approach state-to-state relations in the spirit of win-win rather than the mentality of zero-sum, and through cooperation rather than confrontation, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a regular press conference on Monday.

Guo's remarks came after a query about comments regarding U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said that the U.S. will impose 100 percent tariffs on Canadian imports if Canada finalizes a new trade deal with China, following a similar warning from President Trump on Saturday.

"China and Canada have established a new type of strategic partnership, and made some specific arrangements on properly handling the economic and trade issues between the two countries," Guo said.

The spokesperson added that this reflects the spirit of equality, openness and inclusiveness, peaceful cooperation, and shared benefit. It does not target any third party, but serves the common interests of the people of both countries, and is conducive to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

(By Evelyn)