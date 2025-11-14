(W.E.Talk) Stephen Brawer: The significance of natural law in these uncertain and turbulent times

By Stephen Brawer, Chairman of the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden

At the 2025 China-Europe Seminar on Human Rights held in Madrid, Spain, under the theme "Human Rights in the Era of Digital Intelligence", I delivered a speech emphasizing the need to overcome power-based geopolitics and reaffirming the divine goodness and creative nature of humanity. To recover the dignity of mankind and establish a new basis for international relations between nations and people, it will require lifting the dialogue above the practical policy negotiations to one whereby the power of human thought in relation to the ordering principles of the universe must take center stage. This is without question a great historic challenge yet considering that the well-being of humanity's future is at stake, it is a necessary and inescapable one.

Is the "Law of the Jungle" in real politics inevitable?

The most typical argument against defining the basis of international relations on such high ground as "natural law" including the goodness of human nature, in light of its unique creative power of thought, is its outright rejection based on the Aristotelian and Hobbesian thinking that equates human beings with the beasts. This "Law of the Jungle" mentality begins with the assumption that human beings are not good but rather are selfish and egotistical by nature. Consequently, it becomes necessary to impose the power of the strongest to maintain order and avoid chaos. Even more importantly, both Aristotle and Thomas Hobbes deny the inherent creative and unique power of thought in human beings but rather equate humans with the beasts by insisting that human knowledge is limited to empirical sense certainty.

This degraded view of humanity is at the heart of geopolitics. The balance of power doctrines espoused historically, by Metternich and Castlereagh, and by Henry Kissinger, in the modern context, argue that only through the assertion and imparting of superior power can stability in international relations be maintained. Imperial power determines what should be policy and thereby justice and morality become merely the will of the strongest to impose its will upon the weaker. In fact, according to them morality and justice have no place in policy.

This endless struggle of raw power and self interest eliminates the hope for international relations shaped by "the common aims of mankind". "Real politick" becomes the basis for diplomacy and negotiations. Pragmatism replaces truth. In fact, any assertion of truth as the criteria for policy is met with the criticism of "fanaticism", and "authoritarianism". As the people of the world witnesses the on-going debate of tariffs, economic trade balances, financial policy and currency issues, it is surely useful to negotiate and maintain diplomatic relations instead of resorting to force of arms, conflicts, regime change, assassinations, and other forms of brute force to resolve differences. The problem with pragmatism is it abandons the genuine criteria of truth and justice, and even scientifically valid principles of economic policy, as unattainable, unrealistic utopian ideas, that have no place in resolving international political debate.