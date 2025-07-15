Chinese, Guyanese doctors jointly treat traffic victim

(ECNS) -- In a notable example of international medical cooperation, Chinese orthopedic surgeon Wang Fei and his Guyanese counterparts successfully performed a complex procedure that relieved a local car accident victim of chronic pain.

Chinese orthopedic surgeon Wang Fei (R) and his Guyanese counterpart Murillo discuss the surgical plan in Guyana. (Photo/China News Service)

Wang is a member of the 20th Chinese (Jiangsu) Medical Team in Guyana, part of an ongoing China-Guyana medical cooperation program.

Ten months ago, 44-year-old David Francis (pseudonym) suffered a severe open comminuted fracture of the ankle in a car accident. Due to limited local healthcare resources, the initial surgery did not yield ideal results, leading to post-operative traumatic arthritis and partial dislocation of the ankle joint.

By the time Francis sought help from the orthopedic clinic of Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), his ankle had become severely deformed, and the intense pain left him unable to walk.

During a pre-operative case discussion, Wang revised the ankle fusion surgery initially proposed by a GPHC orthopedic surgeon surnamed Murillo.

"Ankle fusion is indeed a common and relatively simple procedure with good short-term results," said Wang. "However, it often fails to restore the anatomical and biomechanical structure of the ankle. In the long term, it may not alleviate pain and could even cause damage to adjacent joints. Restoring proper anatomy and biomechanics is crucial to surgical success."

During the surgery, Wang's team used an innovative technique involving a proximally contoured locking humeral plate—donated by the Chinese medical team—to fuse and stabilize the patient's tibia and talus. The operation was completed successfully, with post-operative imaging confirming excellent anatomical restoration of the ankle. The procedure brought renewed hope for the patient, Francis, who is now on the path to walking again.

Murillo, who assisted in the surgery, praised the approach: "We've often overlooked the importance of evaluating joint anatomy and biomechanics. Dr. Wang's advanced surgical concepts and innovative techniques have truly opened our eyes. We're deeply grateful for the continued support from the Chinese doctors."

GPHC staff announced plans to enhance cooperation between the Orthopedic and Radiology departments under Wang's guidance, aiming to improve pre- and post-operative assessments and benefit more patients in the future.

(By Evelyn)