This is not Provence, France, but Huocheng County of Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, located along the same latitude. It is the largest lavender-growing area in China, known as the hometown of Chinese lavender, and one of the world’s three major lavender-producing regions. It is now entering its most romantic season, tens of thousands of acres of lavender are in full bloom. Let’s go—see the lavender!