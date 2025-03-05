LINE

Xiaomi CEO highlights global recognition of Chinese tech innovation

(ECNS) -- Xiaomi founder Lei Jun, a deputy of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), highlighted the growing global recognition of Chinese technological innovation at the sidelines of China’s ongoing two sessions. 

Lei said that five years ago, Xiaomi made a commitment to investing heavily in core technologies and set a goal to invest 100 billion yuan (about $13.76 billion) over five years. Today, it has exceeded the target with total investments reaching approximately 105 billion yuan.

He outlined Xiaomi's future strategy, emphasizing a continued focus on technological innovation and high-end development.

It aims to enhance the cultivation of new quality productive forces and integrate the latest AI technologies into various devices, enabling consumers worldwide to benefit from the advancements in technology, he said.

"By doing so, we aim to contribute to the development of Chinese modernization," Lei added.

