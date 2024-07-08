135.5 meters sealed of 226-meter breach at Dongting Lake

(ECNS) -- The dike breach at Dongting Lake in Huarong County, Hunan Province has been partially sealed after intensive efforts.

A total of 135.5 meters of the breach has been closed as of 8 a.m. on Monday, with 77.5 meters on the left bank and 58 meters on the right bank, leaving 90.5 meters to be sealed.

Drone photo shows the dike breach of Dongting Lake in Huarong County, Yueyang City of Hunan Province on July 7, 2024. (Drone photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

The Ministry of Emergency Management of China announced on Sunday that the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and other relevant agencies will continue to mobilize resources to support rescue operations.

By 4 p.m. on Sunday, the China NGO Center for Disaster Risk Reduction had organized nearly 80,000 emergency relief items, including daily necessities, donated by organizations such as the China Foundation for Rural Development, One Foundation etc.

Additionally, Alibaba Group has allocated 470,000 disaster relief items to Huarong County.

Efforts to close the breach are progressing at a rate of 60 to 80 meters per day, with work expected to be completed by noon on Tuesday.

Authorities are determining the optimal locations for drainage pumps as part of the overall flood relief plan.