China's domestically-developed 15 MW heavy-duty gas turbine rolls off assembly line

(ECNS) -- China’s first domestically-developed 15 MW heavy-duty gas turbine, the G15, has rolled off the assembly line by Dongfang Electric Corporation's Dongfang Turbine Co., Ltd., expanding China's homegrown gas turbine line-up and optimizing energy structure.

The G15 is the second model product in Dongfang Turbine's independently developed gas turbine series, following the G50, China’s 50 MW heavy-duty gas power turbines.

The research project was launched in 2019, with the conceptual design completed in 2021. In 2023, the construction design was finished, and component manufacturing began.

Compared to the G50, the G15 is about 40 percent smaller in size, with a more integrated overall structure, making its manufacturing more challenging.

"The G15 has a wider range of application scenarios compared to G50," said Tan Linyuan, assistant engineer at the National Key Laboratory of Dongfang Turbine.

According to him, the G15 is highly mature and integrated, making it suitable not only for combined heat and power, distributed energy, and offshore platform power generation, but also for coupling with low-carbon technologies such as photovoltaics and energy storage.

This enables the construction of integrated energy application scenarios for various settings, including hospitals, schools, communities, and industrial parks.

With a power output of 16.5 megawatts, the G15, compared to thermal power units of the same power, can reduce carbon emissions by more than 150,000 metric tons annually. In combined cycle operation, it can generate over 22,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per hour, which is enough to meet the daily electricity needs of 2,500 households.