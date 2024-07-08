Xi commends Pezeshkian for Iran poll win

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message to Masoud Pezeshkian, congratulating him on his election as president of Iran.

In his message, Xi said China and Iran enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges, and bilateral relations have maintained sound and steady development since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries more than half a century ago.

In the face of the complex regional and international landscapes, China and Iran have always supported each other and stuck together through thick and thin, continuously consolidating strategic mutual trust, steadily promoting exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and maintaining sound communication and coordination on regional and international affairs, which has not only benefited the two peoples, but also made positive contributions to promoting regional and world peace and stability, Xi said.

The Chinese president said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Iran relations, and is willing to work with Pezeshkian to guide the deepening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

On Saturday, the reformist candidate Pezeshkian won the 14th presidential election in Iran, succeeding the late President Ebrahim Raisi to become the ninth president of the country.

Iran's Election Headquarters spokesman Mohsen Eslami said Pezeshkian, also former health minister, secured more than 53 percent of votes, and Saeed Jalili, Iran's former chief nuclear negotiator, gained more than 44 percent of the total.

Iranians are looking to the new government to mitigate the domestic economic crisis, deal with escalating tensions with Israel, and promote prosperity and stability by improving ties with other countries.

Under Pezeshkian, who had campaigned to ease foreign sanctions against Teheran, Iran is expected to increase exchanges with China and other countries, analysts said.

Speaking with supporters at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in Teheran on Saturday after his victory, Pezeshkian said that helping the country pass through "bottlenecks, challenges and crises" would be a "big test", the official news agency IRNA reported.

"We will extend the hand of friendship to everyone," Pezeshkian said on television on Saturday, Iran's Mehr News agency reported.

The country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on his X account: "The Iranian people have now chosen their president. I extend my congratulations to the nation, the newly elected president."

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia wished Pezeshkian success and said he looked forward to continuing to develop ties.

Heads of state and government of Algeria, Armenia, Cuba, India, Iraq, Japan, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates were also among those who congratulated Pezeshkian on his new role.

Victory 'milestone'

Mehran Kamrava, a professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar, called Pezeshkian's victory a milestone.

"Much more importantly, he has promised to start negotiations over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal," Kamrava told China Daily.

"One of the (things) he has talked about (is) the importance of gearing Iranian foreign policy toward the removal of the sanctions."

Rasha Al Joundy, a senior researcher at the Dubai Public Policy Research Centre, said Iran's policy of de-escalation with Gulf Cooperation Council countries will continue.

It is strategic as a policy, especially on ties with China, Al Joundy said. "The continued peaceful relationship means economic progress will continue and foreign investors will still find the region safe for new projects."

Xinhua contributed to this story.