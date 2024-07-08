Over a million HK-registered vehicles pass through Zhuhai Port

The number of Hong Kong-registered vehicles passing through the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge has exceeded one million as of Sunday, marking a further acceleration of connectivity and integration in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the local customs said.

After policies allowing Hong Kong-registered vehicles heading north through the port to the Chinese mainland officially took effect on July 1, 2023, Hong Kong residents have been able to head north more conveniently, exploring and experiencing the rich dining, cultural and lifestyle offerings on the mainland.

With the arrival of the summer vacation, the enthusiasm among Hong Kong residents for traveling north with their families continues to rise, according to the Gongbei Customs in Zhuhai, Guangdong province.

There are over 300 new registrations of Hong Kong-registered vehicles, or so-called single-plated vehicles, heading north each day, with more than 68,000 such vehicles having successfully completed customs registration procedures, according to the customs statistics.

"We will continue to enhance the construction of smart customs, continuously optimizing the one-stop system to increase customs clearance efficiency," said Luo Jing, deputy director of the customs supervision section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge customs, under the jurisdiction of Gongbei Customs.

The number of passenger vehicles unilaterally released at the Zhuhai Port has increased by 1.5 times compared to the early stages of the policy taking effect in 2023, according to Luo.