Chinese ARJ21 launches first high plateau route connecting Kashgar and Khunjerab

(ECNS) -- Operated by Chengdu Airlines, the Chinese domestically produced ARJ21 regional jet inaugurated its first high plateau route on Tuesday morning, connecting Kashgar Laining International Airport and Tashkurgan Khunjerab Airport in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, according to Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC).

An ARJ21 regional jet is ready to take off from the Kashgar Laining International Airport in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (File photo/China News Service)

The new route will run three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The flight departing Kashgar at 9:25 a.m. arrives in Tashkurgan at 10:20 a.m., while the return flight leaves Tashkurgan at 11:00 a.m. and lands at noon.

Tashkurgan boasts a strategic location and diverse scenery. Located at the eastern edge of the Pamir Plateau, it shares borders with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Kashmir. With an average altitude of more than 4,000 meters, it also features glaciers, grasslands, and a mix of climatic conditions, making it an emerging tourist destination.

China’s Civil Aviation Administration classifies airports situated at elevations of 2,438 meters or higher as high plateau airports. Situated in southern Tashkurgan with an elevation of 3,258.4 meters, Khunjerab Airport, which opened in December 2022, is China’s westernmost and Xinjiang’s first high plateau airport.

By the end of 2023, China had operated 24 high plateau airports, primarily serviced by aircraft such as the Airbus A319, A330, and Boeing B737-700. These airports are predominantly located in the southwest, northwest, and south-central regions of China, serviced by 12 airlines.

Chengdu Airlines has established bases in Turpan, Yining, and Kashgar, deploying nine ARJ21 jets emblazoned with the distinctive “Sun Bird” logo across more than 40 routes, connecting 24 airports within Xinjiang. This extensive network fulfills the airline’s goal of high plateau operations and comprehensive coverage in central Asia.

The new “Border Express” network will provide safer and more convenient travel options for locals and visitors alike, which will enhance connectivity and support the socio-economic development of Xinjiang.