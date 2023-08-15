LINE

JD.com denies rumors of CEO Liu Qiangdong immigrating to U.S.

2023-08-15

(ECNS) -- JD.com, also known as Jingdong, on Monday evening denied the rumor that its CEO Richard Liu Qiangdong and his wife have immigrated to the U.S.

A statement released on JD's official Weibo account claimed that the alleged news that the couple has immigrated to the U.S. and spent over 100 million U.S. dollars on a mansion in the U.S. was groundless and fabricated.

Some self-media spread the rumors without verification and some paid internet trolls were hired to deliberately discredit the couple, it said.

JD.com has reported the case to the police, it said.

