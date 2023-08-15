Facts, lessons still need to be told 78 years after Japan surrender in war

Seventy eight years ago, the Japanese government officially announced its unconditional surrender, signifying the end of World War II and the victory of people worldwide against fascism. Despite post-war efforts by the Allied powers, Japan's war criminals were subjected to appropriate trials and penalties.

However, the specter of Japanese war criminals still looms as they are enshrined in the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, with occasional open visits by Japanese politicians, and attempts by right-wing forces to distort historical facts have never ceased. The Yasukuni Shrine honors 14 Class-A convicted war criminals among 2.5 million Japanese war dead from WWII and is regarded as a symbol of past Japanese militarism.

At the same time, in countries that suffered aggression, including China and South Korea, the hardships endured by people during the war and the unwavering spirit of anti-aggression heroes have never been forgotten. Activists have been steadfastly advocating for peace.

"By understanding our history, we cherish peace even more," Luo Cunkang, Party Secretary at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression, also the secretary-general of the International WWII Museum Association, told the Global Times.

"In the current complex and turbulent international environment, commemorating that period of history holds even greater significance. It will bolster our determination and courage to uphold peace in the face of challenges," he noted.