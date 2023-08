(ECNS) -- Local authorities said that seven people have been confirmed dead after a rockslide hit a 7-seat minivan in Xingshan County, Yichang City of central China’s Hubei on Monday.

Falling rocks hit the passing van on a country road in Zhenzi Township of Xingshan at round 8:30 p.m. Monday, causing serious damage of the van and killing all the seven people on it.

Local authorities said rescue operations are underway.