Ministry defends espionage law, welcomes foreign enterprises

2023-08-15

China's Counter-Espionage Law protects national security and is in line with international practice, a government official said on Monday.

Foreign-funded enterprises are an important part of the Chinese economy and China welcomes them to develop in the country. Global businesses have nothing to worry about as long as they operate in accordance with the law and regulations, said Zhu Bing, director-general of the foreign investment administration department at the Ministry of Commerce.

Speaking at a news conference in Beijing, Zhu said China will firmly promote high-level opening-up and continuously improve its business environment. To enhance policy transparency and predictability, the ministry recently held a policy interpretation and communication roundtable meeting for foreign-invested business associations, inviting government branches and experts to explain and exchange views on China's Counter-Espionage Law and other issues of concern to foreign-funded companies.

