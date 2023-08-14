LINE

Freshman rides about 1,500 km for university registration

2023-08-14

(ECNS) -- The story of a freshman from east China’s Shandong riding nearly 1,500 km to register for university has gone viral on the internet.

Sun Dingming, graduated from a high school in Shandong, is admitted to the National University of Defense Technology in Changsha, Hunan Province.

The young man decided to get to the university by bike, so he made a plan, including the route and cost.

He set off from Jinan, the capital of Shandong, on July 20 and finally arrived at his school after over a month’s journey, with a total length of 1,476.4 km, spanning Shandong, Henan, Hubei, and Hunan Provinces.

“Hardships can better shape me as a soldier,” Sun said.

Chinese netizens also commented Sun’s encouraging journey, saying that “He has done what I’ve been longing to do but failed,” and “Young students have so many ideas and goals. Great!”

