China denounces terrorist attack on Chinese engineers in Pakistan

2023-08-14

(ECNS) -- The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi have strongly denounced an attack targeting a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a project at Gwadar port, Pakistan on Sunday morning.

The convoy was ambushed by a roadside bomb and gunfire on its way back to the port area from Gwadar Airport at 9:17 am Sunday local time, said a statement released by the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi on Sunday. No injuries or casualties were reported in the attack.

The Embassy and the Consulate General in Karachi launched emergency response immediately, requesting the Pakistani authorities to conduct a thorough investigation on the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take practical and effective measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

China will continue to work with the Pakistani side, to jointly counter the threats of terrorism and earnestly protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan, said the embassy in a statement.

The embassy also reminded local Chinese nationals, enterprises and projects to be more vigilant and take preventive measures against security risks to ensure the safety of their lives and property.

